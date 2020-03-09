If you’ve been with us since the Unboxing and First 10 Things to Do videos, then you should already know that all that’s left before we get to the Galaxy S20 Ultra full review is the Tips and Tricks!

For the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we have quite a long list of things to cover, but that’s no surprise since Samsung has a tendency to jam pack these phones full of features.

In this video we’ll go over specific camera features, more ways to customize the look and feel of your device (much more comprehensive than the First 10 Things video), talk about and dive into the phone’s Advanced Features menu, and I may even go over which notification sound you should be using. Spoiler alert, it’s a fart sound because I’m a child.

Garb some popcorn, it’s gonna be a long one.