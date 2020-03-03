I’m going to assume that pre-orders are arriving on the doorsteps of many of you, just like ours did. If so, then it’s time to get busy with your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Our Galaxy S20 “First 10 Things to Do” video is here to help get everyone started and it’s a long one. I don’t know that Samsung added so much more that this video needed to be this long, but while putting it together it seemed like everything needed a clearer explanation than some of our videos in the past. Either way, apologies, but also, you’re welcome.

What you’ll find here (in order) is a look at all secure lock settings (lock screen, fingerprints, and face unlock), always-on display setup, choosing 120Hz vs. 60Hz, all of the important display schedules to set, using navigation gestures vs. buttons, important sounds & vibration settings, the best Advanced features, home screen tutorial, and how to get your camera ready.

Everyone enjoying their S20 so far?