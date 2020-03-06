This might be a reactionary move to Samsung launching a bunch of insanely priced phones today, but Google’s retail partners are selling the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at $250 off. This is a massive discount on phones that are only a few months old and supposed to take Google through to October where we should see a Pixel 5.

What kinds of prices are we talking about with a $250 discount? The Pixel 4 (64GB) can be had for as little as $549 and the Pixel 4 XL is down to $649. If you want to double the storage to 128GB, the same $250 discount applies, so you are looking at prices of $649 (Pixel 4, 128GB) and $749 (Pixel 4 XL).

Want an additional savings? Best Buy will shave another $50 off (so $300 total) if you activate with select carriers.

I’m not sure what else to say other than: you should probably consider this deal if you are in the market for a new phone. Samsung just opened up in-store availability for phones that start at $1,000. Grabbing Google’s latest (and mostly excellent Pixel 4 XL) for half the price is too good to pass up.

Shop Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: