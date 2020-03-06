Fossil Sport Down to $90, Easily Its Best Price Yet

If you really, really dislike yourself and want to get into the world of Wear OS (lol, jk, Wear OS is fine), Amazon currently has the Fossil Sport for just $90. That price is almost worth me giving Wear OS another shot.

What’s nice about the Fossil Sport is that it’s been picking up some of its bigger Gen 5 sibling’s features via software updates, such as its battery modes. If you just need an inexpensive way to track your activities and glance at incoming notifications on your wrist, give it a look.

Currently, only the black color is down to $90, but all of the other colors are still at $99. Not bad, not bad.