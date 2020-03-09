Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 2020 is Here and 10% Off Right Away

The new Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 landed today at Amazon and on Mobvoi’s own store. As a celebration of its arrival, you can save 10% because we all love saving money on shiny new objects.

To recap, the TicWatch Pro 2020 is basically just the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE that launched last year, only it lacks the 4G/LTE component. All of the other specs are the same, like the 1.39″ AMOLED display with the FSTN LCD on top, GPS, heartrate monitor, 4GB storage, 415mAh battery, NFC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and 45mm case. The big spec match is the RAM, where we have a full 1GB. As you guys all know, Wear OS can run well with that much RAM and not-so-well without it.

This new 2020 model costs $259.99 and comes in either Shadow Black or Liquid Metal Silver. Both feature a combo strap that is leather and rubber, but you can swap it out for any 22mm band, like these.

To get the 10% off and drop the price to $233.99 ($26 off), use code “10OFFPRO2020” at checkout.