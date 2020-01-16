Thankfully, I know I’m not the only person at Droid Life who loves their Galaxy Buds from Samsung. Kellen’s a big fan, too. With good sound, ambient audio settings, and a degree of comfort that I just don’t get from plastic buds, these specific wireless earbuds are my go-to buds.

Over on Amazon today, you can pick up a pair for yourself for just $99, down from their usual price of $130. Of note, this discount only applies to the Black model and not the White model.

In case you’re wondering, the buds work over Bluetooth and do work with any Android phone you might use. For added functionality, there’s a Wearables app you’ll need to download from Google Play, plus the Buds plug-in app. If you want to customize the touch buttons, you’ll need the apps.

We recently learned that the next iteration of Galaxy Buds is coming, which is cool, but it’s reported that they won’t feature any noise cancellation. To me, that hardly makes them an upgrade over what’s already available from Samsung.