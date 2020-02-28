Moment, the camera accessory store that has grown in popularity thanks to their attachable camera lenses for phones, announced a bit of sad news today. The company doesn’t plan to continue developing its Moment Pro camera app going forward on Android.

The app, which was released two years ago on Android, was supposed to be a pro-level camera app that anyone could use to take better, more advanced photos. When initially released, the iOS counterpart had more features, but Moment worked over time to improve the Android feature set and number of supported phones, including Google’s Pixel Visual Core.

In a note to customers today, Moment co-founder Marc Barros suggested that they needed to stop working on it because they “don’t have the engineering bandwidth” to keep things going. He mentioned familiar Android-related development reasons for this, like how phone makers “create their own flavor of Android” that they need to work with, that big Android updates often break everything they’ve just done, and that phone makers weren’t super willing to let them know of changes that might have impacted their camera.

If the Google Play reviews for the app mean anything, it’s obvious that their camera app has struggled on this platform. Some reviews mention a lack of features, while most others note the bugs that never go away or have recently caused problems on their phones.

Going forward, the Moment Pro app will still exist on Google Play for those who want to give it a go. You probably shouldn’t expect many updates, though.

Google Play Link