Hurry Up Flippers, Galaxy Z Flip is Back in Stock

After selling out within minutes earlier in the month, Samsung’s new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, is back in stock. It probably won’t be for long, even with its $1380 price tag, so you may want to hurry.

Should you hurry up and buy one, though? Well, you could read Tim’s review of the Galaxy Z Flip that he posted after spending a solid week with it. That might help with your decision if you are on the fence. For the most part, he was a fan and grew to enjoy the experience over his time with it. His only real issues involved battery life and the useless mini cover display. Battery life could certainly improve over time, but you’ll just have to live with that mini display on the front for notifications.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable you can buy today, which might not be saying much. Still, it offers a lot more than Motorola’z Razr, has a set of specs that should hold-up well over the next couple of years, and will help make you into that guy (or gal) that’s the envy of all your friends.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip