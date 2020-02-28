Xiaomi Mi Box S at $29.99 Means It’s Android TV Time

Cutting the cord because you are ready to dive into the world of streaming apps means you need something that can power all experiences without much fuss. Android TV, after a rough start, has really grown into a quite-mature TV experience that has served me well in recent years. I do everything on Android TV and have since I Lenina Huxley’d Comcast as my cable provider.

So as I tell you how great I believe Android TV is now, I know that not everyone is interested in paying $150 for one of NVIDIA’s new high-end SHIELD units. To those of you, I point you once again to the Xiaomi Mi Box S that is sold at Walmart.

Currently, Xiaomi’s most current Android TV box can be had for just $29.99. That’s a $30 discount from the original price of $59.99.

For that price, you get 4K streaming, access to all of the major streaming apps on Google Play, Google Assistant, and a sweet little remote.

To find this deal, Walmart is for some reason burying it a bit. You’ll need to hit that link below, then look for the “Compare all sellers” button below the listing, where you’ll then find the $29.99 price with Walmart as the seller (see this). Add to cart at that spot and you will be locked-in to a brand new Android TV box that just got updated to Android 9.

Shop Mi Box S at Walmart