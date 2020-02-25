During a couple of day stretch last week, Verizon updated most of their Samsung Galaxy phones from the past couple of years. Most of those updates were February security patches, which they also claimed was showing up for the Galaxy S9 line-up. As it turns out, that update was much bigger and was instead Android 10.

We’ve had a number of readers now point this out, so apologies on the delay of this post. Yep, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Verizon are receiving the update to Android 10! It should be widely rolling out at this point too.

Galaxy S9 : G960USQU7DTA8

: G960USQU7DTA8 Galaxy S9+: G965USQU7DTA8

What’s new in Android 10 on the Galaxy S9? For one, it’s One UI 2. You should expect smart replies within your notifications, improved gesture navigation, new Camera UX, and a darker night mode. It’s a substantial update (likely in the 2GB range), just don’t expect the massive changes you got with the original One UI update last year.

To check, head into Settings>System updates.

