Over on Amazon, AUKEY is hosting a sale on select items, many we smartphone enthusiasts have plenty of love for. For example, should you be in need of a new wireless charger, they have a couple models available at discounted pricing, though, I recommend you check out the graphite podium fast charger (pictured above) that is currently 30% off at $28.

If you don’t need a wireless charger, they also have a range of USB-C wall chargers with Power Delivery and Dynamic Detect, 20,000mAh battery banks, as well as a 2-pack of WiFi smart plugs for just $14. There’s a lot of goodies.

Amazon Links

Be sure to use the coupon codes provided to get the savings applied to your purchase.