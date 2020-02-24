Over on Amazon, AUKEY is hosting a sale on select items, many we smartphone enthusiasts have plenty of love for. For example, should you be in need of a new wireless charger, they have a couple models available at discounted pricing, though, I recommend you check out the graphite podium fast charger (pictured above) that is currently 30% off at $28.
If you don’t need a wireless charger, they also have a range of USB-C wall chargers with Power Delivery and Dynamic Detect, 20,000mAh battery banks, as well as a 2-pack of WiFi smart plugs for just $14. There’s a lot of goodies.
Amazon Links
- 20000mAh port. charger w/ multi ports – $28 (code: XMD2IINT)
- WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack – $14 (code: 9OTOBOE3)
- Wireless Charger Stand w/ Multi Output – $12 (code: 9DKHV5H9)
- Graphite Podium Wireless Charger – $28 (code: F3NWYGYA)
- 18W PD Fast Charger – $11 (code: ARNP4IWF)
- 30W USB C Charger w/ PD – $17 (code: 2ZS9U7VU)
- 36W USB C Charger w/ PD 3.0, DD – $19 (code: NASQVLHH)
- 63W PD Dual-Port Charger – $30 (45% off)
Be sure to use the coupon codes provided to get the savings applied to your purchase.
