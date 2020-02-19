Verizon unwrapped a pile of updates this week for most of its Samsung Galaxy phones. We have new updates ready for the Galaxy S10 line, Galaxy Note 10 line, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Note 8. For most devices, the February Android security patch is all that’s included, but for the Note 9, it’s a bit more special.

Verizon’s Galaxy Note 9 is now receiving the update to Android 10. The build is rolling out as N960USQU3DTAA and should be quite large in size. Most of the Android 10 updates for other Samsung phones were all close to 2GB. Be sure you have space available and plenty of battery before trying to update.

What’s new in Android 10 on the Galaxy Note 9? Well, it’s One UI 2, so that’s cool. You should expect smart replies within your notifications, improved gesture navigation, new Camera UX, and a darker night mode. It’s a big deal, though maybe not quite as big of a deal as that original One UI update a year ago.

Here are all of the new builds to be on the lookout for for the Note 10, Note 8, and S10:

Galaxy Note 10 : N970USQU2BTA9

: N970USQU2BTA9 Galaxy Note 10+ : N975USQU2BTA9

: N975USQU2BTA9 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : N976VVRU2BTA9

: N976VVRU2BTA9 Galaxy Note 9 : N960USQU3DTAA

: N960USQU3DTAA Galaxy Note 8 : N950USQ7DTA4

: N950USQ7DTA4 Galaxy S10 : G973USQU3CTB1

: G973USQU3CTB1 Galaxy S10+ : G975USQU3CTB1

: G975USQU3CTB1 Galaxy S10+ 5G : G977UVRU4BTB2

: G977UVRU4BTB2 Galaxy S10e: G973USQU3CTB1

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates.

// Verizon

Cheers Justin V!