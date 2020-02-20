If you own a Galaxy device from Samsung, it’s possible that last night you received a notification from Find My Mobile, an app that comes preloaded onto some Galaxy phones. The notification was very vague, just reading “1” in the subject line of the notification, followed by another “1” in the body. When you tapped on the notification, it vanished and nothing happened. According to Samsung, no, your phone hasn’t been hax0red.

In a bit of damage control on social media this morning, internal testing is said to be the cause of the notification going out to tons of Galaxy users, who took to Twitter to irrationally tweet that their phones may be hacked by the government or worse. Samsung went on to say that the notification shouldn’t affect your device in any way.

This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device. Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future.

I woke up to this notification and honestly didn’t assume the worst. I just tapped on it, it went away, then I went on with my day. Glad to know it’s nothing.

