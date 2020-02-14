One of the best Pixel 3 XL deals to date just showed up at B&H Photo as a $500 discount that drops the phone to $399. Normally $899, this is an incredible deal on the previous generation Pixel phone.

This particular deal is a limited time DealZone promo from B&H, so it’ll go away when they sell through stock on hand or when the time for it expires (about 12 hours from the time of this post). They have the Not Pink Pixel 3 XL in 64GB featured, so you’ll have to be fine with a sort-of salmon-colored phone with a giant notch. At this price, I’m sure you can deal.

Is the older Pixel 3 XL still worth it with the Pixel 4 XL available and often discounted? I think so. The Pixel 3 XL is still due another couple of years of updates, it still has an incredible camera, super clean Android experience, and a big beautiful display with a dual selfie camera setup.

Our Pixel 3 XL review might be worth reading again.

This is the US unlocked version of the Pixel 3 XL, so it will work on all carriers.

Buy Pixel 3 XL from B&H Photo