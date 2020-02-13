If AirPods or Galaxy Buds are just too darn much, which could easily be the case for anybody because those types of products seem ridiculously priced, Anker currently has its Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds down to just $35, which is $25 off the usual price.

These earbuds feature IPX7 resistance for your gym needs, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, noise isolation (similar to Galaxy Buds), graphene drivers for good audio quality, BassUp tech for decent low-end, and 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. For $35, those are all good things.

Again, if you don’t feel like spending $150 on Samsung’s latest earbuds, maybe check these out and save yourself some money.