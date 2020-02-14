The OnePlus 7T is without-a-doubt one of my favorite phones of the past year. It has a super smooth display, premium build, excellent software experience, and improved camera. I also love it because it’s completely reasonably priced at $599. Today, though, it’s even cheaper and comes with a free bonus you might not want to pass on.

The OnePlus Store has the OnePlus 7T currently discounted by $100, dropping the price to a ridiculous $499. For $500 bucks, you get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and choice of color (Frosted Silver or Glacier Blue), along with the rest of its top tier specs and 90Hz display. $499!

On top of the discount, OnePlus is tossing in a free pair of Bullets Wireless 2, their $100 wireless earbuds. So for $499, you get a top tier phone at half the price of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 and a pair of wireless earbuds. Find me a better President’s Day weekend sale.