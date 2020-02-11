Live Caption is one of the biggest features from Google that arrived along with the Pixel 4 and Android 10. It brought real-time captions to any video playing on a device from almost any application. It’s an incredible addition for those with hearing impairments and also for those who might want to watch a video with the sound off while in a quiet situation.

Up until now, that Live Caption feature has been an exclusive to Google Pixel phones. After initially launching on the Pixel 4, other Pixel devices have been given the goods as well.

Today, Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer jumped on stage at the Samsung Unpacked event to announce that the Galaxy S20 line will be the first partner device to gain access to Live Caption. In fact, it should have the capability out of the box.

Going forward, we won’t be surprised if other devices see this same access. I say that because Lockheimer spoke about Android working for everyone as one of the reasons they brought Live Caption to Samsung phones. You can’t hit “everyone” if you stop there, right?

I can tell you as someone who lives with a phone on silent 95% of the time, Live Caption is one of my favorite new features. Accessed within the volume menu, you can easily toggle it on or off to watch any video with captions from YouTube to Twitter. It’s incredible.