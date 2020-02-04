LG Pulls Out of MWC Citing Coronavirus Concerns

Announced this afternoon, LG is pulling out of MWC, the annual mobile-focused conference that is set to take place in Barcelona, Spain later this month.

LG directly cites the novel coronavirus outbreak for pulling out of MWC, making it clear that it has nothing but the safety of LG employees and general public interest in mind. From the company’s statement, “This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised.”

LG states that instead of attending MWC, where they typically unveil new products, the company will host separate events in the “near future” to announce its 2020 products.

This is LG’s full statement.

LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China. With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised. In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times.

If you ask me, this is a good move. Why risk getting any more illnesses?