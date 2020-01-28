Samsung Smiles at Galaxy S9 Owners, Blesses Them With Android 10

Samsung has done a really nice job of updating its 2019 phones to Android 10 at a quicker pace than in any prior years. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices have been on the latest version of Android for almost two months now. We weren’t sure if that quickness would follow over to its 2018 phones, because older phones are often even slower to pick-up these bigger updates, but Samsung is starting to come through again.

The first Android 10 updates for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in the US are here. They don’t appear to be widespread, but owners of the S9 on Xfinity Mobile are taking to the streets reddit to tell their Android 10 stories.

The build, at least for Xfinity folks, is showing up as G960USQU7DTA5 and weighs in at almost 2GB. It includes the January 1 security patch.

What’s new? Some decent stuff! Full screen gestures are here. The dark mode is darker in more places. Icons are more vivid and can move. There are more digital wellbeing features, better rounding to corners, and…lol. There really aren’t that many new things, unfortunately.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System update.