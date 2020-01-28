Whether you need them or not, it’s tough to deny a 2-pack of Nest Hub units for just $99 at Best Buy. That’s a really good deal for Google’s smart display device with Google Assistant.

For those not aware of what these displays do, they are powered by a Google Assistant experience that is designed to help you control your smart home, have talks via Duo, give you the heads up on your morning commute, and help you in the kitchen by showcasing recipes and kitchen timers. They’re also being updated regularly with new features.

Best Buy appears to have two color options available for the 2-packs, the Chalk and Charcoal colors.

Get it before it’s gone!

Best Buy Links: Chalk ($99) | Charcoal ($99)