Skagen Falster 3 Unboxing and Tour!

The Skagen Falster 3 is one of those Wear OS watches that we assumed was in the works, but it just seemed to continue to avoid us. Then 2020 kicked off, we went to CES, and the folks at Fossil blessed us with it. Thank you, thank you.

After spending a short amount of time with the watch in Las Vegas a few weeks back, we now have one in-house, on-wrist, ready for testing. I know that this is just a repackaged Fossil Gen 5 for the most part, but look, it’s hot and I’m excited to wear it for a while.

To recap, the Skagen Falster 3 is the $295 third generation version of Skagen’s Falster line of Wear OS watches. It features a round AMOLED display, 42mm stainless steel case, Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, NFC, GPS, heartrate monitor, and lugs that hold 22mm straps. It also has three buttons on its right side, along with a rotating crown. See, it’s a Gen 5, only a bit smaller.

The big deal here is that Danish-inspired minimal design, and yes, it looks great. You can get silver or dark (pictured here) casings as well as 3 watch band options (stainless mesh, rubber, or this combo/leather). Again, you can swap to any band you like, though.

What do we think about the Falster 3? Well, it wears quite nicely at 42mm, even if the top-to-bottom lug width is quite long. In fact, it feels similar on wrist to the larger Gen 5 because of that width. It’s probably the best looking Wear OS watch I’ve had around. I’m expecting performance and battery life to be similar to the Gen 5, but we’ll get to testing on that right away.

