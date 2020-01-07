Skagen Falster 3 is Here and Looking Sharp

Skagen and Fossil announced the much anticipated Falster 3 today at CES, delivering that familiar style that made the original Falster smartwatches so appealing. With the new Falster 3, Skagen might not have updated the look much, but it has the goods inside to match the Fossil Gen 5. That’s a good thing.

The Falster 3 runs the Snapdragon Wear 3100 with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, heartrate monitor, NFC, GPS, speaker, swim proof to 30 meters, and rapid charging. It’s almost identical in specs to the Gen 5, only this Falster 3 packs everything into a 42mm case. You also have 3 buttons on the right side (2 pushers and a rotating crown/button) and at least four different 22mm band options to choose from (black rubber, blue rubber, stainless steel, and brown leather).

On a software front, this is (obviously) Wear OS, but Skagen and Fossil included Spotify, Cardiogram, and Noonlight apps, just like on the Gen 5. They also tossed in the sweet new battery modes from the Gen 5, which might be the biggest feature addition to Wear OS to date.

The Skagen Falster 3 is available today for $295.

