In a couple of weeks, we’ll be talking about the best Galaxy S20 deals to pay attention to. There will more than likely be BOGO deals, deep discounts with trades, that sort of thing. If you don’t want to wait until Samsung’s new-new launches, then today isn’t a bad day to get last year’s top Galaxy.

The Galaxy S10+ is $300 off today from Amazon in a daily deal. That drops the price from $999 to $699, which is actually a hell of a discount on a phone that will be good for a long, long time and that already has Android 10.

The $300 off deal is available for all colors (black, white, pink, and blue) with 128GB storage. If you want more storage, you’ll have to test out the different variants through that Amazon link below. It doesn’t look like many (or any) of the 512GB models are a part of the promo, but the 1TB versions are.

If you need to learn more about the Galaxy S10+, we have a review for you.

Amazon Deal Link