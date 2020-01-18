Weekend Deal Drops Pixel 3a to $339 ($60 Off)

The Google Pixel 3a picked up another discount this weekend for those looking to get into the Pixel experience at an even better price. Through Amazon, the Pixel 3a can be found at various prices, but the Just Black model is a cool $60 off, dropping the cost of the phone to $339.

For just $339, you can get a Google phone that’ll get prompt updates for another couple of years, has a best-in-class camera, clean software experience without a bunch of bloat, and a plastic body that is a refreshing change within an industry filled with nothing but fragile glass. Our Pixel 3a review lays it all out.

Not interested in the Just Black version? The Clearly White Pixel 3a can be had at $349 ($50 off) too. Also, the Pixel 3a XL is $34 off, in case you want something a bit larger.

