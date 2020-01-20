Samsung Gets New Mobile Boss Just Before It Launches New Phones

When Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S20 on February 11, it’ll do so with a new boss at the helm of its mobile division. After an OK year with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, along with continued competition from Huawei, Samsung has promoted Roh Tae-moon to chief of its smartphone products.

What do you need to know since this is mostly boring executive talk?

Roh Tae-moon was previously 2nd in command of the smartphone division and the lead of mobile development

DJ Koh, who has lead the smartphone business, will give up those responsibilities to Roh Tae-moon

He’s helped Samsung’s push to outsource some handset production, mostly in lower-priced phones, to better compete with Huawei and other Chinese phone makers

We might see him on stage during the Galaxy S20 event

That’s pretty much it. To most of us, an executive switch doesn’t mean much, but particularly here, because the guy was already mostly running the ship, it seems.

S20 in a couple of weeks!

// Reuters