It might not a $400-off Pixel 4 deal, like we saw earlier in the week, but a $100 discount with a free $200 gift card tossed in isn’t bad. That’s the current Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal at Best Buy and B&H Photo.

At this time, it looks like both retailers have the 64GB versions of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with a $100 discount. Should you buy one, they are including a $200 e-giftcard that can be spent on anything within their stores. B&H is offering the deal on Clearly White and Just Black versions, while Best Buy only has Just Black with the giftcard.

A $100 discount on the Pixel 4 drops it to $699 and the Pixel 4 XL to $799. Since these are unlocked, no activation is required, and they’ll also work on all major carriers.

I have a feeling that Amazon will match this, but haven’t been able to find the deal just yet. If we do, we’ll update the post.

Pixel 4 Deals: B&H Photo | Best Buy