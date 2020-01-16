Chrome Browser Gets Dedicated Media Control Hub

Google is rolling out a new media hub for all Chrome users this week, the same feature that hit Chromebooks back in August.

The hub is straightforward. Should you have any media playing through Chrome, be that a YouTube video or a track on Spotify, you can access playback controls via this hub, which is situated in the top right of the browser window, the same area where your Chrome extensions and browser settings are.

“Designed to minimize any disruptions to whatever you need to get done in your browser, the new media hub helps you to be more productive by bringing all your media notifications to one place and letting you manage each audio and video playback, without having to navigate any tabs,” Google writes in its announcement post.

I just updated my Chrome browser and already have the feature. Are you seeing it too, fellow Chrome user?

// Google