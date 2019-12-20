Galaxy Buds 2 FCC Filing Suggests Bigger Batteries

When Samsung announces the Galaxy S11 family early next year, the company will likely show off a new pair of Galaxy Buds that may be called Galaxy Buds 2. I won’t be shocked if they look, sound, and fit the same as the current model, but one thing we know is about to change for the better: battery life.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 stopped off at the FCC today under model number SM-R175. The documents there detail Bluetooth connectivity, as you might expect, but they also reveal an increase in battery size.

According to the label on the bottom of the new Galaxy Buds’ charging case, will see a size upgrade in the buds to 300mA and to 600mA in the case. I’m assuming the earbuds rating there is combined between buds, so that could mean around 150mAh within each bud.

Keep in mind that these numbers did change (drop) last year from the FCC filing to the finished product. Last year’s FCC filing for the SM-R170 (original Buds) showed 150mA earbuds and 500mA charging case, but my retail pair actually says 100mA earbuds and 400mA case.

Even if these do something similar by launch, it’s still looking like a battery capacity increase on a pair of true wireless buds that might be my favorite in the industry.

// FCC [2]

EDIT: Changed title slightly to something that’s probably more accurate. Apologies, it’s our 10 year celebration and my mind is a bit elsewhere.