Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Up to $285 Off for Some Reason

It’s not Black Friday and it’s not a holiday shopping season, but the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are at some of their lowest prices ever today at Amazon. I don’t know why and I’m also not about to complain. If you want up to $285 off Google’s newest phone, now is the time.

Amazon has the Pixel 4 with 64GB storage for as little as $571 ($228 off) or the Pixel 4 XL 64GB for $613 ($285 off). For the holidays, these two phones were mostly discounted by $200, so yeah, we’re at prices better than during that time.

Price here is going to vary slightly depending on color. Also, if you jump up to 128GB, you aren’t likely to see the same up-to-$285-off discount. So if interested, hit those links, pick a color (orange isn’t typically on sale), and buy.

Do we recommend either? Yeah, the Pixel 4 XL is quite good and is the phone that Tim and I are still using for the foreseeable future. I’d pass on the regular Pixel 4, though.

Amazon Links: Pixel 4 | Pixel 4 XL