According to a report out of Korea, Samsung hosted a very private information session with select partners at CES this week, disclosing the company’s plans for the new year. Most importantly to us Android folk, there were two takeaways from the meeting.

Should the information that is reported be accurate, Samsung has a name for its next foldable, opting for Galaxy Bloom over Galaxy Fold 2. To clarify, this is the foldable that folds out into a phone and not a tablet (like the first Galaxy Fold). To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time we’ve heard the Galaxy Bloom name get dropped, and frankly, that’s a solid name for a foldable phone.

Previously leaked photo of Galaxy Bloom

The other piece of info in the report aligns with past leaks, that being that Samsung will skip nine numerals and jump all the way to Galaxy S20 in 2020, instead of using Galaxy S11. While it makes sense to have the Galaxy S20 in 2020, I don’t know, this one just seems unnecessary and a really cheap way to get way ahead of Apple’s own iPhone numbering system.

Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Bloom are expected to be announced at next month’s Unpacked event.

Galaxy Bloom, anyone?

