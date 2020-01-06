First Android update of 2020!

The new year is here and so is the first monthly Android update from Google. We have updates for all of Google’s currently supported Pixel phones, and it appears as if all builds are ready (both factory images and OTA files) to go. I mention that because we had a couple of of month’s worth of delays to end 2019, so let’s hope Google ships these right away.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ1B.200105.004, QQ1C.200105.004, QQ1D.200105.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ1A.200105.002), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ1A.200105.002, QQ1A.200105.003), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ1A.200105.002). As expected, there is no update for the Pixel and Pixel XL, as they got their last update last month.

Do note, there are separate Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL builds for TW & JP (QQ1C.200105.004) and NTT DOCOMO (QQ1D.200105.002). For the Pixel 3 XL, its builds are labeled as QQ1A.200105.003 for T-Mobile and Google Fi, while all other carriers will see the QQ1A.200105.002 build number.

Update: Google has published its notable fixes and we’ve included it below.

You will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

We’ll continue to update this post as Google gives us more information on the update.

Links: