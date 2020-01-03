AT&T 5G+ Goes Live in Another 10 Cities

After upping their regular ol’ 5G city count to 19 markets prior to the end of 2019, AT&T just added another 10 to the 5G+ list to start 2020. Keeping track of two types of 5G in different cities is fun!
5G+, which is the ultra-fast stuff that can’t reach around a city block type of 5G, can now be found in the following 10 cities as of this week:
- Cleveland, OH
- Menlo Park, CA
- Miami, FL
- Miami Gardens, FL
- Oakland, CA
- Ocean City, MD
- Phoenix, AZ
- Philadelphia, PA
- Redwood City, CA
- San Bruno, CA
This brings the total 5G+ list up to 35 markets. The entire list can be found at our running list of US 5G cities.
// AT&T
