AT&T 5G+ Goes Live in Another 10 Cities

After upping their regular ol’ 5G city count to 19 markets prior to the end of 2019, AT&T just added another 10 to the 5G+ list to start 2020. Keeping track of two types of 5G in different cities is fun!

5G+, which is the ultra-fast stuff that can’t reach around a city block type of 5G, can now be found in the following 10 cities as of this week:

Cleveland, OH

Menlo Park, CA

Miami, FL

Miami Gardens, FL

Oakland, CA

Ocean City, MD

Phoenix, AZ

Philadelphia, PA

Redwood City, CA

San Bruno, CA

This brings the total 5G+ list up to 35 markets. The entire list can be found at our running list of US 5G cities.

// AT&T