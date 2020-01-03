Droid Life

AT&T 5G+ Goes Live in Another 10 Cities

After upping their regular ol’ 5G city count to 19 markets prior to the end of 2019, AT&T just added another 10 to the 5G+ list to start 2020. Keeping track of two types of 5G in different cities is fun!

5G+, which is the ultra-fast stuff that can’t reach around a city block type of 5G, can now be found in the following 10 cities as of this week:

  • Cleveland, OH
  • Menlo Park, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Miami Gardens, FL
  • Oakland, CA
  • Ocean City, MD
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Redwood City, CA
  • San Bruno, CA

This brings the total 5G+ list up to 35 markets. The entire list can be found at our running list of US 5G cities.

