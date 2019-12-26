You Can Buy the Fossil Sport for Just $104 Right Now

Fossil is currently hosting a sale on top of a sale that could save you quite a bit of cash on already-discounted items. The Fossil Sport, as an example, is discounted to $149, but an additional 30% savings on top of that drops it to $104.

While not quite the king of Wear OS like its bigger brother, the Fossil Gen 5 is, the Fossil Sport is a capable smartwatch that is an absolute steal at $104. That’s a $171 discount on a watch that was our favorite for the good part of the past year.

READ: Fossil Sport review

The Fossil Sport is available from Fossil in a variety of colors and both 43mm and 41mm sizes at this low price. To get the full promo, add to cart and then use code “WINTER30” at checkout.

Shop Fossil Sport: Fossil Sport 43mm | Fossil Sport 41mm