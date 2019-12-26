January’s Free Stadia Pro Games Include Another Tomb Raider Title and Thumper

December is close to wrapping up, so that means another month with new Stadia Pro titles to grab is upon us. The Stadia team announced that two new games will join the Stadia Pro free list, while another is on the way out.

Starting January 1, Stadia Pro customers will be able to grab Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper. Once you claim those, they’ll become a part of your library at no charge as long as you continue on as a Stadia Pro subscriber.

But with new also comes removal, and so Tom Raider: Definitive Edition is leaving. On December 31, at 9AM PT, you’ll no longer be able to claim this other Tomb Raider title. So even if you haven’t played it yet, it’s worth grabbing to make sure you can play it further down the road.

Tell us how your Stadia experience has been.

