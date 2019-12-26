New Android Phone? Here are the First 10 Things to Do

After weeks and weeks of holiday discounts on new phones, I would imagine that more than a few of you grabbed one or were gifted one yesterday. If you are the new owner of a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, any of the Galaxy S10 phones, Note 10 or Note 10+, or one of OnePlus’ excellent releases from 2019, we have the video for you to watch today.

You see, with each new big phone release, we put together a video called “First 10 Things to Do,” which takes you from setup to ready-to-dominate with your new phone. We show you the settings to tweak immediately, the features to care about and ignore, and how best to keep it all secure yet convenient. It’s our most popular video series by a long shot.

For 2019, we released “First 10 Things” videos for all of the phones above and listed them below for those of you with any of these wonderful phones.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T