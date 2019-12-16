CES 2020 Might Actually be Cool, OnePlus Teases Announcement (Updated)

UPDATE 12/17 : OnePlus is going to show off its first ever concept phone dubbed OnePlus Concept One.

CES hasn’t been the smartphone news wonderland it once was way back in the day, but thanks to OnePlus, it looks like we might actually have a reason to be there besides drinking booze and losing money at the slots.

On Twitter over the weekend, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau retweeted an event invite posted by PC Mag’s Sacha Segan. The invite says, “OnePlus Special Event” to be hosted on what appears to be January 7 in Las Vegas. Lau tweets, “We’ll show you something special.”

What could it be?

OnePlus’ event could focus on a few different things. The first that popped into my mind was the OnePlus TV, possibly some sort of global availability news. It’s been available in India for a few months now. It could also be some type of wearable device or something else that expands the OnePlus ecosystem beyond just smartphones. Basically, my Vegas money is this having nothing directly to do with a smartphone announcement, but that OnePlus 8 Lite news has been circulating. The timing just doesn’t seem right, but who knows.

What do you think it’ll be?