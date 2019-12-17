OnePlus is Going to Show Off a Concept Phone at CES

The CES event teased by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau over the weekend has been officially announced. What we’ll see during the industry’s biggest tech event of the year is a concept phone from the company as it celebrates its 6th anniversary.
Dubbed the OnePlus Concept One, we don’t actually know what to expect from this new phone. OnePlus pointed out in a press release that hit our inbox that they have introduced 13 phones over the past six years that delivered new technologies to the smartphone field, like the QHD 90Hz display in the OnePlus 7 Pro. With this concept phone, they are promising a new series of phones that show their commitment to continued innovation.
Specifically, the OnePlus Concept line will aim to bring users “an even smoother, faster, and more ‘burdenless’ experience,” while it “demonstrates a vision of both new technology and an alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.” That sounds fun, right?
The OnePlus Concept One will be a part of a multi-day event that runs January 7 to January 10.
We’ll be at CES and will do our best to share with you whatever it is that OnePlus announces.
