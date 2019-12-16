Might as Well Add 200GB Storage to Your Phone for $25 Today

An Amazon “Deal of the Day” features SanDisk Ultra microSD cards at some of their lowest prices to date. Currently, there are deals on 200GB, 400GB, and 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD cards for the day.

These SanDisk Ultra cards have an A1 rating, which means they were built for Android phones and to run apps should you need that, plus they feature read speeds of 100MB/s. They all come with a card adapter too, to help you slide them into both computers and phones.

The 200GB card is down to $24.99 today, while the 400GB card is at $46.59 and the 512GB card is at $63.99. Great prices, folks.

