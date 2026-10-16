Finding a Verizon loyalty discount in 2026 is still very much something that can happen. Even after the CEO shuffling over the past year and promises of becoming a scrappier carrier, folks are still finding ways to get a discount on their monthly bills, just by having been with Verizon for a while.

The most recent loyalty discount we talked about showed up in August as a 25% off discount. At this point, this is about the only version of the Verizon loyalty program that is regularly seen by customers.

25% off Verizon loyalty discount in 2026

We keep an eye on the loyalty discourse to see if Verizon customers are still able to claim these and then report back to you. Just this week, we noticed a new conversation around loyalty discounts that folks were having success receiving after their previous discounts expired.

As many of you know, Verizon will offer loyalty discounts for a set period of time, which typically lands as either a 6-month or 12-month per line or per account discount. The best discounts in the past were upwards of $20 off per line each month, but again, these days Verizon seems to have settled into a percentage discount that can hit 25% off.

If your 6-month or 12-month period expires, you might want to head back to Verizon to ask for a new discount to be applied. For many, it typically takes a full bill cycle before you are able to trigger a discount again or get a customer representative to apply a new one. For some, renewal attempts unfortunately fail.

When it comes to receiving these discounts, you can always try the automated approach, which is a process that involves requesting a Number Transfer PIN that essentially tricks Verizon’s systems into thinking you are going to leave them. This trick has been the best in the past, although the failure rate on it seems to be picking up.

If you would like to try the old Number Transfer PIN trick to get a Verizon loyalty discount, this is the process we used to run:

Open the My Verizon app on your phone Tap on the Account tab Tap on “Profile & settings” just under your name at the top of the app Scroll down to find “Number Lock” and tap it Turn off Number Lock Go back a screen and tap “Number Transfer PIN” Create a transfer PIN (you don’t need to use this for anything) Sit around and wait for Verizon to send you an offer email/SMS with the loyalty discount Turn Number Lock back on

Others are finding success by talking to Verizon’s chat or by calling and asking for a loyalty discount. If the Number Transfer PIN trick doesn’t work, you really should just reach out and ask for the discount.

Let us know which process worked for you and what your discount ended up being.