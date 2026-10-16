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Tim

Tim

Stumbling upon Droid Life randomly after purchasing a Motorola DROID in late 2009, Tim has been a part of the Android scene for longer than almost anyone. Thousands of posts and reviews later, he's still going, unless he's out crushing people in pickleball.

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How to Get the Newest Verizon Loyalty Discount

Verizon customers are still finding ways to score loyalty discounts in 2026, with recent offers shaving up to 25% off monthly bills. Here is how to check your account, renew an expired promotion, or trigger a new discount.

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