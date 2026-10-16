Good morning, tech enthusiasts. I woke up to many emails from carrier PR peoples, reminding me that it’s iPhone Duo pre-order day. Naturally, all of the carriers want to get in on Apple’s latest iPhone innovation. I can’t blame them, I think Apple will sell a ton of these things because ultimately, it’s Apple and the hardware/software looks perfectly fine with an emphasis on dope animations.

If I had $2K to burn, I’d be more than happy to use the iPhone Duo myself for a short period, but I stand my ground when it comes to foldables. While they are fun to use for a bit, the novelty wears off pretty quickly and I end up never opening the phone and only using the cover display. For me, all of the multitasking and larger display is wasted.

For those looking to snag Apple’s new foldable, the deals aren’t bad at all, especially if you’re able to switch carriers. For example, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone Duo at $27/mo for 36 months with $0 down with a line port. That’s about half off the device, then rest spread out over a 3-year period. Most of the carriers have good deals when switching service, so shop around if that aligns with your goals.

The only issue I’m seeing are ship times. Using T-Mobile as an example again, a white iPhone Duo isn’t showing as arriving until late December, early January for me. That’s brutal. But again, I suspect this phone will be extremely popular.

Are you snagging the iPhone Duo? No judgement if you are, I think it looks sick.