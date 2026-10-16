New intel out of South Korea suggests that thermal issues plaguing Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is forcing Samsung to consider using an Exynos chipset in the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra. If Samsung goes with Exynos, likely the Exynos 2700, this would be the first time we get a non Snapdragon-powered Galaxy flagship since the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It’s detailed that both Samsung and Qualcomm are working to resolve the overheating issue, which then leads to throttling by the processor. Internal testing by Samsung forced the company to give Qualcomm a reported deadline of mid-October to fix the issue. The deadline is due to Samsung’s own need to have parts finalized and ready for mass production that would begin before year’s end.

As for the Galaxy S27, S27+, and S27 Pro, those models are said to already ship with the Exynos 2700. Samsung intended to have Qualcomm’s latest and greatest for the high-end Ultra flagship device, but alas, the company wants to ensure a great experience for buyers which the Snapdragon hasn’t provided so far in testing. However, there is still time for those issues to be resolved.

Leaked data has suggested that the Exynos 2700 chipset is a strong competitor to Qualcomm’s top chipsets, beating it in multicore testing, as well as CPU, GPU, and AI power efficiency.

We shall keep you informed as we learn more.

// Seoul Economic Daily