Over the past couple of weeks, there have been a troubling number of reports of customers ordering Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro devices from the Google Store, only to have the shipment show up with no phone in the box. With sales running and the phones looking more appealing by the day, I can imagine that the number of orders has dramatically increased, so this is probably something both FedEx and Google need to look into immediately.

I noticed several days ago that there were a handful of “FedEx delivered an empty box” posts on the main Google Pixel subreddit. I didn’t have to dig much deeper to see that this might be a big problem and that folks were pointing out how often this was being reported. Within the past 24 hours, there are 5 new posts, all with the same problem.

People are stealing a lot of Pixel 11 devices during shipping, FedEx is almost always the package carrier, and the orders are through the Google Store.

The scary thing is that the boxes are arriving still sealed, although the pictures of boxes that have been shared do look slightly off. Those stealing the devices have clearly figured out a way to remove the phones from the sealed boxes without anything looking out of place.

Below is a comparison image of a box that still had the phone and a box that had a phone removed from it. You’ll notice the slight bulge on the side of the box with the missing phone, while the other box looks crisp and untouched.

A couple of older threads from buyers who had their Pixel 11 orders stolen have provided a number of updates on their situation, particularly when it comes to trying to get the Google Store to make things right. In some cases, it seems like folks have had success, while others have not and have taken next steps, like filing through the Better Business Bureau (BBB), filing police reports, charging back through their credit card, etc.

This is certainly not a situation where Google Store support is being quick at sending out replacements. For many, this has turned into a nightmare where they are out $900 and keep running into denials.

If you are considering, or have already ordered a Pixel 11 or Pixel 11 Pro through the Google Store, you probably need to prepare yourself as the shipment starts moving closer to delivery. Try to require a signature at delivery, record the entire opening sequence once you have the shipment, and if the phone has been removed from the box, prepare for a long, potentially awful process.