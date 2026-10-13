As we cruise into the holiday shopping season, there’s no reason for you to consider paying full price for almost anything. We’ll see prices come down with high frequency, like we are today with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL finding discounts once again.

Pixel 11 Pro (128GB): $899 (was $1,099 — $200 off) | Amazon

(was $1,099 — $200 off) | Amazon Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB): $1,049 (was $1,299 — $250 off) | Amazon

(was $1,299 — $250 off) | Amazon Trade-in Bonus: Up to an extra $275 trade-in boost (reaching up to $865 total credit)

Up to an extra (reaching up to $865 total credit) Deal Status: Live

These discounts are just shy of the ones we saw last week, but they are likely the best we’ll see until Black Friday hits.

At $250 off, you can get a Pixel 11 Pro XL with 256GB storage for $1,049. Also, Amazon is running a trade-in special that gets you up to $865 off – that includes a boosted $275 extra. That’s certainly worth exploring.

At $200 off, the Pixel 11 Pro would start at just $899, plus Amazon is running that same trade-in promo, although the top value tops out at $850 off. Again, look into that.

Why Buy the Pixel 11 Pro at This Price?

In our review, we talked about how good these phones are because of their fast and fun cameras, the new brighter and tougher displays, and Rambler as the ultimate voice-to-text tool. These were initially priced quite high, but still recommendable. With these price drops, they become easy phones to suggest for everyone.

If you like smaller phones that can be handled with a single hand, go with the Pixel 11 Pro. For those needing a bit more battery life and that extra screen real estate, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the choice.

AMAZON DEAL LINKS:

PIXEL 11 PRO | PIXEL 11 PRO XL

PREVIOUS DEAL (October 6, 2026) – For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, we saw the Pixel 11 Pro XL top out at $300 off and the Pixel 11 Pro hit $250 off.

VERIZON DEAL (September 28, 2026) – The best deal to date was through Verizon, where you could save up to $620 off the Pixel 11 Pro and $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL with almost no strings attached. All you had to do was buy the phone at full retail to receive that discount and sign-up for at least a month of the Simplicity plan.