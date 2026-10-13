Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed the long-reported rumors of its end. Without offering much reason for the move, OnePlus said they were calling it quits in North America and other areas of the world, but they were committed to providing devices with their years of promised support.

However, while OnePlus will keep updating their devices, they no longer want to provide OxygenOS and are switching everything over to ColorOS. For those not familiar, ColorOS is the software that ships on OPPO phones (and OnePlus in China), which is the parent company of OnePlus.

ColorOS is certainly different, but maybe not that different in the end. As the years progressed up until the end, OxygenOS slowly changed from the skin we knew it into something close to the heavy-handed skins often found in China, like ColorOS.

Today, as a part of their ColorOS 17 and Android 17 reveal, OPPO (and OnePlus) announced when OnePlus device owners can expect the big update to come across and remove OxygenOS from them.

If you own a newer device like the OnePlus 15 or OnePlus 13, the switch is happening toward the end of this month. After that, the floodgates will open and a good majority of newish OnePlus devices will make the switch in November. The plan is for rollout to everything else to continue through December and Q1 of 2027.

COLOROS / ANDROID 17 UPDATE DEVICE October 29 OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4 October 30 OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s November 2026 OnePlus Open, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE6, OnePlus Pad 3 December 2026 OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus CE6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go2 Q1 2027 OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus N6, OnePlus N6x, OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus Pad Lite

We are still diving into the ColorOS 17 update news and all of the changes. We’ll have more on what you can expect here shortly.

Just know that the update is quite large. If you want to dive in yourself, you can find all of the details at OPPO’s site.

// OnePlus