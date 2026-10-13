Once Google changed up their Pixel phone design with the launch of the Pixel 9 series, the folks at Arc jumped in to finally make their crazy 2-piece case for it. They have since released the Arc Pulse for the Pixel 10 series and now the Pixel 11 series.

As many of you know if you have read our stuff in recent years, we love these silly case things. While they are incredibly expensive and certainly not for everyone, they have quickly become one of my favorite accessories that I put on almost every phone I own, assuming Arc makes a case for it.

Arc Pulse for Pixel 11 Pro: Quick Overview

Product: Arc Pulse for Pixel 11 Pro / Pixel 11 Pro XL

Arc Pulse for Pixel 11 Pro / Pixel 11 Pro XL Price: $69.99 (Matte Black) | $89.99 (Silver)

$69.99 (Matte Black) | $89.99 (Silver) Material: Aerospace-grade metal exterior, Arc Impact shock-absorbing inner layer

Aerospace-grade metal exterior, Arc Impact shock-absorbing inner layer Weight / Form Factor: 2-piece minimalist corner bumper

2-piece minimalist corner bumper Best For: Users who want to feel their phone, yet still get plenty of protection

Arc Pulse Pixel 11 Pro: price, features, protection

With the launch of the Pixel 11 series, we were immediately looking forward to the Arc Pulse for the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. Arc was kind enough to send us a review unit for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but I also went ahead and purchased my own unit for my Pixel 11 Pro in Matte Obsidian.

I’ve since had this case on my phone since mid-September and thought it was finally time to share some thoughts for those considering these.

To back up for a second, if you don’t know what Arc Pulse is, let’s talk about it.

The Arc Pulse is a 2-piece “case” for the top smartphones you’ll find in the US (like Apple, Samsung, and Google). They are made of high-end metals and typically cost at least $70. You can even spend $299.99 on a Titanium Onyx Black version for your iPhone 18 Pro Max, if you want.

For the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, you have choices of Matte Black ($69.99) or Silver ($89.99). As you can see from the pictures here, I have the Silver version for both phones.

Again, the protective pieces of this “case” are made with aerospace-grade metals, but then secure to the top and bottom of your phone with a rubbery shock-absorbing material they’ve branded “Arc Impact.”

The point of these cases is to give you protection while still letting you enjoy the design of your phone and feel it in your hand. With a full-body case, that’s taken from you and your phone basically hides behind a layer of rubber or plastic that isn’t that fun to hold, at least in my opinion.

Arc Pulse Pixel 11 Pro thoughts

Pros: Preserves native device hand-feel and aesthetics; raised design protects cameras, back plate, and screen; excellent corner drop defense; doubles as a video grip.

Preserves native device hand-feel and aesthetics; raised design protects cameras, back plate, and screen; excellent corner drop defense; doubles as a video grip. Cons: High cost ($70–$90); silver finish scuffs over time; top piece can catch inside pockets; zero center-back or side rail scratch protection.

What do I think about this latest version of Arc Pulse for the Pixel 11 Pro? Shocker – I’m a big fan. Yeah, I like this thing just like I liked the previous two versions.

To reiterate, I fully understand that these things are expensive, will worry folks about the level of protection they offer, and are an acquired design taste. However, I feel like this is the perfect “case” for someone like me.

Again, these let you hold your actual phone and not cover the entire design in a case. I love the fact that I can hold the Pixel 11 Pro, feel and see Google’s design, but also get the premium vibes of this high-end metal too.

As a bit of an added bonus, the bigger top piece is really easy to grab onto and hold. I find myself watching video on the Pixel 11 Pro and holding the phone by the top case, almost as a grip. It adds just enough bulk that it allows you to get a handful of the case.

They also do give you quite a bit of protection, even if you are skeptical of how much phone is showing. The metal pieces cover your 4 corners and will without a doubt survive corner drops. I know because I’ve dropped previous versions and they’ve survived every time. I haven’t dropped this phone on its corner yet, but I’m not worried that it won’t survive should that happen.

The case also lifts the phone off of surfaces, so you can set your phone on its back or face and neither side will touch, since the cases provide space there.

When it comes to wireless charging, because the backside isn’t covered at all, you can easily attach to Qi2 charging magnets with direct contact to the charger. There is no wireless charging interference, like you might have from other traditional cases.

What about downsides? There are a couple of things to keep in mind. For one, the price is ridiculous and there is just no getting around that. $70 for this 2-piece thing is always going to sting and I’m not about to try and convince you that these are reasonably priced.

Since this is a 2-piece case, you may find that when you pull the phone out of a pocket, you have to wiggle it sometimes to make sure it doesn’t get caught. That top piece in particular is bulky enough that I do have to maneuver it around when I pull it out each time. It’s not a big deal, just something to keep in mind, unless you have giant pockets and aren’t wearing pants or shorts that might be slightly fitted.

And finally, I do have the $90 version in Silver and it is already showing signs of wear after about a month of use. Not the type of wear that would make me think it won’t last for years to come – I’m talking about scuffs and minor scratches to the metal. I’m not suggesting that this thing should be completely scratch-resistant or something like that, but since it is a bit like a piece of jewelry (and priced like one), I sort of hoped it might look brand new a bit longer.

So that’s the story of Arc Pulse for Pixel 11 Pro. It’s great, but not for everyone.

SHOP ARC PULSE:

PIXEL 11 PRO | PIXEL 11 PRO XL