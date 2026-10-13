We are nearing the launch of Android XR smart glasses from the partnership between Google, Samsung, and the design teams over at Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. We have only gotten to see a few of the upcoming frames, but this week, that all changes. Thanks to a recent leak, we’re getting a look at all of the frames available in the first wave of options.

Warby Parker will have three options — Alden, Reid and Wren. The three will be available in a small variety of colors and lens options, ultimately providing buyers with 10 styles to select from.

Gentle Monster will have six different frames, but they don’t have names to our knowledge. Thanks to the various options, buyers will have 16 styles to opt between. Below you can get a look at a few of the upcoming styles.

Android XR Smart Glasses Reported Specs

Weight: Est. 41g with standard lenses

Est. 41g with standard lenses Chipset: Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1

Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Storage: 2 GB and 64 GB

2 GB and 64 GB Camera: 12 MP, 3K video at 30 fps

12 MP, 3K video at 30 fps Audio: Two open-ear speakers and four microphones

Two open-ear speakers and four microphones Battery: Up to 9 hours, or up to 72 hours with the charging case

Up to 9 hours, or up to 72 hours with the charging case IP Rating: IPX4 (the case isn’t rated)

From the images and reported specs, the Android XR platform and the accompanying hardware should be a solid competitor to Meta and its smart glasses. The market is absolutely dominated by Meta, so some competition would be ideal as consumers.

We expect launch to take place next month. For a complete look at the lineup of glasses and shades, following the via link below.

// SammyGuru