It feels a bit weird to start talking about the Pixel 12 series only a couple of months after Google officially gave us the Pixel 11 series, but that’s how this industry works. The story of the Pixel 12 and Pixel 12 Pro is already taking shape and we want you to know everything about it.

For the Pixel 12 series, we already have codenames, a potential release date, early display specs, and more.

Codenames and Models

According to information that leaked back in 2025, we believe that Google is once again working on 4 devices for the Pixel 12 series that should release in mid-2027. We should see a Pixel 12, Pixel 12 Pro, Pixel 12 Pro XL, and Pixel 12 Pro Fold. While there could be a Pixel 12a at some point, the focus to start will be on these 4 models.

Codenames for those can be found below and we still believe that they are accurate to this date. We also have some early model numbers to keep an eye on that may help finish this story as we get in next year.

DEVICE CODENAME MODEL Pixel 12 Galago GC0QU Pixel 12 Pro Sasquatch GWU59 Pixel 12 Pro XL Silverback G7U1Y Pixel 12 Pro Fold Capuchin G4D5D

When it comes to a Pixel 12 release date, we have history to go off of. Once Google switched to this current Pixel design in 2024 with the Pixel 9 series, they’ve stuck with an August announcement and release window. The past three Pixel series all were made official in mid-August and then made available for pre-order immediately. They then hit stores within a week or so.

Model Announcement Date Release Date Pixel 9 Series August 13, 2024 August 22, 2024 Pixel 10 Series August 20, 2025 August 28, 2025 Pixel 11 Series August 12, 2026 August 12, 2026 Pixel 12 Series August 2027 August 2027

The Pixel 12 series is likely to see an August 2027 launch, unless Google decides it needs to change something up. August still makes sense, though, with Samsung releasing its new foldables just prior and Apple giving us new iPhones shortly after.

On a pricing front, the Pixel 11 series all started at higher prices than the Pixel 10 series. Google didn’t necessarily raise prices on the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, but they took away their 128GB variants, giving them 256GB storage and a higher price. For the Pixel 11 Pro XL and 11 Pro Fold, they raised prices by $100 across the board. For the Pixel 12 series, the price will largely be affected by the ongoing industry-wide RAM and chip shortage, thanks to AI.

Design and Display

While known or rumored specs for the Pixel 12 series are still scarce, the most recent leak has given us display resolutions. That tells us to expect similar displays on the standard phone models, but it also confirms that the Pixel 12 Pro Fold will not change form factors.

Pixel 12 (GC0QU) : 1080×2400

: 1080×2400 Pixel 12 Pro (GWU59) : 1280×2824

: 1280×2824 Pixel 12 Pro XL (G7U1Y) : 1344×2952

: 1344×2952 Pixel 12 Pro Fold (G4D5D): 2296×2404

If the Pixel 12 Pro Fold does have a 2296×2404, this would be a resolution upgrade over the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s 2076 x 2152. That said, this is still mostly a square design for its folded, inner display. This would be proof that Google is not switching to the shorter, wider form factor that we got in 2026 with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo.

Stay tuned as this story unfolds.

REVIEWS: Pixel 11 | Pixel 11 Pro & Pro XL | Pixel 11 Pro Fold