Google is rolling out access to Playground, a website dedicated to letting people create games without any coding skills required. If you can dream it, you can create it, which is a nice thought for those who might have a game idea that they’ve never been able to act on.

With Playground’s conversational interface, you can direct the game just by typing what you want to build. Start from a blank canvas, remix starter prompts, or use guided support to shape your concept — and then test it right away. Want to tweak the physics, rewrite the rules, customize the characters, or overhaul the environment? Just ask. You stay in complete control of the creative direction from rough concept to final product.

The idea is quite simple. You just tell Playground what you want, and in what style, and then it generates all of it for you. You can tweak rules, physics, and even customize characters. Again, we love the idea.

I’ve looked through a bit of the catalog and must say that some of it looks to be clearly made with AI. It has that look. However, if a game idea is truly original, I think the gameplay could overcome the “generated with AI” label. If you’re ready to start creating, head to the link below and access will be tiered based on your Google AI subscription. Those who pay more get first access, naturally.

All this being said, if I see just a bunch of Flappy Bird clones on this site, I will be very disappointed.

// Google