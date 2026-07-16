The report from earlier in the week was correct – OnePlus has officially called it quits in the US, Canada, and beyond.

Through community posts on their awkwardly launched US-specific forum and the global forum, OnePlus announced a “change in direction” that will see OnePlus conclude all new product rollouts in North America and Europe.

OnePlus is done.

While they didn’t offer much reasoning for this change, it’s hard to look back at recent OnePlus launches in North America and call them successes. The brand lost that scrappy edge that gave it a name early on and seemed to fade in the eyes of smartphone owners over time, only finding a specific niche of consumer to continue buying their devices, as prices increased and the overall experience failed to pull everyone back.

OnePlus has committed to continuing to support devices that are owed updates, both security and OS upgrades. Unfortunately, that means a switch from OxygenOS to their global ColorOS software skin when they ship Android 17 in the coming months.

OnePlus has also confirmed that “customer service channels will remain open” and they’ll “continue in accordance” with warranty and support obligations.

This is rough news to hear, as OnePlus has made some really nice devices over the years. They gave us a choice in a US market that lacks many. We’re basically down to Samsung and Google at this point. That hurts.

// OnePlus US | OnePlus Global