Back in March, rumors really began to ramp up claiming that OnePlus would be exiting major markets throughout North America and Europe. This week, an announcement directly from OPPO, OnePlus’ parent company, appears imminent.

According to sources of WinFuture, OPPO is preparing to announce that OnePlus would exit key global markets, including the US. Specifics on why the exit is taking place have not yet been revealed, but sales is probably the crux. If the high-end phones were selling well, this conversation likely isn’t happening.

What we will likely see is a refocus on what is working for OnePlus, which is its low and mid-range offerings in markets such as India. It’s also speculated that OPPO could essentially replace the OnePlus offerings in European markets with similar devices directly from OPPO.

If an announcement is to take place this week, we don’t have to speculate any further. We should know OnePlus’ fate soon enough.

This one stings a bit.

// WinFuture (German)